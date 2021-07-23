UBS Group AG Sells 49,721 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 45.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

