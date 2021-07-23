UBS Group AG Sells 66,236 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 61,977.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

SXC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a P/E ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.15.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

