UBS Group AG Invests $200,000 in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.38% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

KORU opened at $39.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $53.36.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KORU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.