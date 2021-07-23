Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVY. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $23.70 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.