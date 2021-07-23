UBS Group AG Takes $210,000 Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIGGU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the first quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GigCapital4 in the first quarter worth about $1,234,000.

OTCMKTS:GIGGU opened at $10.18 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

