NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. NN Group has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.