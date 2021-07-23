NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. NN Group has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $54.36.
About NN Group
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.