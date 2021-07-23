MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

