Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 73,636 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $267.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion and a PE ratio of -70.34. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

