Jill Foss Watson Sells 10,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total transaction of $4,560,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total transaction of $8,022,240.00.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $475.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.78. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $266.74 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.