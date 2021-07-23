Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €126.23 ($148.51).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €109.52 ($128.85) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €108.00. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

