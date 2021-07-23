Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Sells $6,017,456.25 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $6,017,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mikkel Svane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50.

Shares of ZEN opened at $143.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

