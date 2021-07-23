JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,557 Shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of First United worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First United by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First United by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First United by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04. First United Co. has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter. First United had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro acquired 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,253 shares of company stock valued at $77,156 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

