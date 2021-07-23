JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $376,000 Stock Position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Annexon by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Annexon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Annexon alerts:

ANNX opened at $21.99 on Friday. Annexon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.