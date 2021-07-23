SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $56.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW opened at $76.16 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 107.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.