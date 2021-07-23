Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.71 ($56.13).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €45.45 ($53.47) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.69. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.