Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.34 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.34.

ESVIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

