Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

SAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

