Truist Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $110.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.09.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $112.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.20. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $54.63 and a 12-month high of $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

