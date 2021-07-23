$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 205.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $3.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $6.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 5,862.62% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James started coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $2,455,776.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 346,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.05 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $775.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

