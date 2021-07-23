Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $326.00 million to $330.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $285.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, with a total value of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

