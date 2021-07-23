Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLSSF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Solaris Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLSSF opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.91.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

