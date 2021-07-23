SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

