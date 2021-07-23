RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 7th. AlphaValue upgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.33). RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

