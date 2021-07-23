Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 66,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,003,944 shares.The stock last traded at $62.49 and had previously closed at $64.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

