Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Down to $81.77

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $81.77, but opened at $80.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 1,066 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

