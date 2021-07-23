SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Down to $31.51

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.51, but opened at $30.23. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $30.26, with a volume of 3,769 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

