Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2,555 shares changing hands.
EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.
