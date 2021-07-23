Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Up to $38.74

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.74, but opened at $40.19. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 2,555 shares changing hands.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $529.74 million, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $16,150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 32.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

