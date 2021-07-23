Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.61. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 15,229 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 6.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.