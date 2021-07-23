Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STZHF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stelco from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

