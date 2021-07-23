Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $182.42 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

