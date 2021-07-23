Bruker Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

BRKR stock opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.