Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$15.75

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.25 to C$15.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

