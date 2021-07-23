ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.30

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.