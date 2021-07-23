ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Lowered to €11.30

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

