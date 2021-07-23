Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $313.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $321.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

