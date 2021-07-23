Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $34.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.