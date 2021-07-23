National Bank Financial Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$12.25

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

