Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

SBLK opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.71 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $13,212,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 126,159 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

