Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.726 per share. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

