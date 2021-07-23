Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDVKY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.