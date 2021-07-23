ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE E opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59. ENI has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. Equities research analysts predict that ENI will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $214,000.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

