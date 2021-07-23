Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 1 11 1 3.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 3 0 3.00

Barrick Gold presently has a consensus price target of $33.81, suggesting a potential upside of 63.00%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $12.60 billion 2.93 $2.32 billion $1.15 18.03 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.55 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.38

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Barrick Gold pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 19.19% 7.18% 4.90% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Sibanye Stillwater on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.