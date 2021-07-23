FY2025 Earnings Estimate for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By G.Research

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Stock analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $31.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $31.15.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $454.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $454.26. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $326.64 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.