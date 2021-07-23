Alphabet Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $112.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $112.41 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,950.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

GOOGL opened at $2,568.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,586.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,430.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

