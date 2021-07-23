Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karooooo Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Karooooo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.13 target price on the stock.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million.
KARO opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million and a PE ratio of 35.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
