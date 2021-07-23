Brokers Issue Forecasts for Karooooo Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Karooooo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.13 target price on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.32 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KARO. Raymond James began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

KARO opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $777.27 million and a PE ratio of 35.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

