William Blair Weighs in on HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.05.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.86.

HCA opened at $246.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.47. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,311,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

