Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) to “Buy”

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

PLBY stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.65. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.