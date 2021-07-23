Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $41.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

