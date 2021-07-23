QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in QuickLogic during the first quarter worth $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 63,700.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.