Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.41.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$20.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.05.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

