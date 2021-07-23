FY2021 EPS Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Raised by Analyst

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.19. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.09 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 8.9% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 38,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

